A $5,000 Washington State Arts Commission support grant made possible in November with CARES relief funds went to the Touchet Valley Arts Council, according to board member Kris Takemura in a release.
In mid-December ArtsWA informed TVAC that an additional $5,000 in relief funding was granted for pandemic relief support as part of the application to the CARES Act Relief Grant — Fall 2020 program.
Proceeds from the fund helped make possible Liberty Theater‘s free virtual reading of the play “A Christmas Carol” on Dec. 23, Kris said. TVAC invested in a Zoom Webinar platform to use for the performance. TVAC is owner and operator of the historic theater in Dayton.
The play, based a Charles Dickens novel, was written by locals Mike Ferrians and Brenda Henderson. It debuted on the Liberty stage in 2010. It can be viewed at libertytheater.org.
“The Washington State Arts Commission, in collaboration with the Washington State Department of Commerce, made the CARES relief funding available to Washington state arts and cultural organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through the grant application process,” Kris said.
Based on financial need, arts and cultural programming and the community served by the organization, applications were evaluated by a review panel of ArtsWA staff, ArtsWA commissioners and community members.
TVAC serves Columbia County and the surrounding area. The nonprofit’s Liberty Theater hosts first-run cinema, stage productions, guest artist concerts, lectures, foreign films, short-film festivals, civic events and community forums.
The theater has been closed since March due to COVID-19.
“Although it is not yet known when the full life of the theater will return, Touchet Valley Arts Council along with Liberty Theater staff have taken a number of steps that will help ensure the safety of patrons upon its reopening,” Kris said.