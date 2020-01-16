New package imaging on Girl Scout cookies this season show current scouts participating in adventure-packed camping and canoeing, exploring space science and designing robots and taking action to improve their communities.
Every purchase makes experiences such as these possible for girls in area communities.
Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho will open up with pre-orders starting Feb. 14 and will set up booths at area grocery stores on March 27.
Many also sell cookies online through the Girl Scout Digital Cookie platform and there’s an app for iOS and iPhones.
There is a cookie finder option at girlscouts.org/en/cookies/cookies.html?#99362.
Ten scouting troops are in Walla Walla, College Place, Dayton and Waitsburg and several of the members are among the top cookie sellers in the Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho Council, said Sarah Thurston, director of marketing.
When it comes to sales, each girl has her own digital cookie store, as they are the only cookie sellers — Sarah said no adults sell Girl Scout cookies.
The new, crispy Lemon-Ups, which replace Savannah Smiles and are available in select council markets, are baked with messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs. “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator” are among eight phrases that bring the experience of Girl Scouting to life. The national 2020 lineup includes such treats as mint-flavored chocolaty coated Thin Mints, caramel and toasted coconut-covered Samoas and shortbread Trefoils. Cookies are $5 per box or $6 per box for gluten-free options.
All proceeds from cookie sales stay within the region where they were sold, Sarah said.
Proceeds are used for troop expenses, service unit projects and activities, girls receive individual rewards and recognition, some girls also receive scholarships for selling cookies and some funds are used to provide council-sponsored programming such as STEM events, outdoor and camp experiences.
For more details about Girl Scouts, see gsewni.org or contact the regional office at customercare@gsewni.org, 1404 N. Ash St., Spokane, WA 99201, or 509-747-8091.