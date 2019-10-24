Volunteer registration for Tipsy Taxi 2019 is moving along, said Walla Walla County Traffic Safety Coalition Target Zero manager Nancy McClenny-Walters in a release.
Tipsy Taxi is offered Dec. 6-31. Only eight spots for drivers are left to fill on the calendar.
To find out more about working this year, or for details on program responsibilities, contact Nancy at 524-4425.
Locals offer wreath program
Twin W Composite Squadron in Walla Walla is sponsoring Wreaths Across America again this year, said Lt. Col. Bill Howard via email.
Volunteers will be out at 9 a.m. Dec. 14 at Mountain View Cemetery, 2120 S. Second Ave., to place the evergreen wreaths accented with bright red bows. The program is international in scope, as veterans’ graves will be marked at the same time on the same day in burial plots stateside and overseas.
“We hope everybody will come out to honor our fallen veterans,” Bill said.
The cost to sponsor a wreath is $15. Any amount contributed can be combined to sponsor wreaths, Bill said.
Call Bill at 509-520-6552 or Lt. Col. Ted Hanson at 509-386-6509 to arrange contributions. More information is also at wreathsacrossamerica.org/.
Touchet bazaar set Nov. 2
Touchet Friends of the Library are planning a bazaar from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 2 in the Lions Hall in Touchet.
For more details, contact Sandra Bradley at touchetblue55@gmail.com or 509-394-0142.
St. Mary fundraiser Nov. 6-8
The Service League at Providence St. Mary Medical Center will host its annual Christmas Fantasy Nov. 6-8.
The Christmas Fantasy will be set up from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. each day in the Poplar Street lobby at Providence St. Mary Medical Center, 401 W. Poplar St. All proceeds from the fundraiser go to St. Mary Service League, a philanthropic organization of volunteers who work at the hospital. The league supports the medical center’s cancer center, caregiver scholarships and Family Birth Center and pledges funds for hospital funding initiatives.