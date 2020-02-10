Tickets on sale for SoupPort fundraiser April 15

Helpline assists the most needy in the community meet basic needs others take for granted, such as aid to obtain food, clothing, utility assistance, transportation, non-narcotic prescription drugs and other essential items.
To fund these efforts, Helpline will host its 15th annual SoupPort fundraiser luncheon and raffle between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 15 at St. Patrick Catholic Church’s Blanchet Hall, 415 W. Alder St.
Each $25 ticket — $30 at the door — includes a one-of-a-kind bowl to keep, filled with a savory soup prepared by Walla Walla Community College culinary arts students and accompanied by bread from some of the Valley’s bakeries.
Tickets are available at Helpline, 1520 Kelly Place, Suite 180; Earthlight Books, 321 E. Main St.; or the Pottery Painting Studio, 9 S. Palouse St. There will also be $10 raffle tickets for the opportunity to win a variety of prize packages. Call Helpline at 529-3377 for additional information or email liz@helplineww.org.
WW 2020 needs help with signs
More than 20 area sites bear informational signage about their historical significance, courtesy of Walla Walla 2020.
Over time the signs see weathering wear and tear, meaning they need potential maintenance or replacement, said 2020 member and coordinator Daniel N. Clark in a Facebook post.
New sites may be added, one of which is currently under consideration, he said.
Able-bodied volunteers are needed to monitor the sites and help with an occasional sign installation or arrangements for replacements if needed.
Those interested in assisting with the sustainability of the historic sites and potential development of others are encouraged to consider joining a planned Walla Walla 2020 History Corps. A gathering is expected to be slated soon to discuss more details of a sustainability program.
A map of historic sites with identifying signage is at ubne.ws/2SrocfX. See ww2020.net for details about the organization and how to become involved.
Valentines for veterans
Jonathan M. Wainwright VA Medical Center, an outpatient facility, is getting creative in how it passes on a little love to outpatients during Valentine’s Day week.
It will place cookies throughout its patient care waiting areas all week for veterans stopping by for appointments.
This is part of the country-wide VA effort to recognize veterans during the annual National Salute to Veteran Patients Week, said Linda Wondra in a release.
A reception with a cake will start at 11 a.m. Friday in the Veteran Canteen Service Coffee Shop, Building 143, 77 Wainwright Drive.