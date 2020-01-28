Tickets on sale for fair showcase kick-off party Saturday

The 154th Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days rodeo legends, parade marshal, distinguished sponsor and featured concert will be unveiled at the 2020 showcase kick-off party on Saturday in the historic Walla Walla County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 363 Orchard St.
Professional rodeo clown JJ Harrison will emcee. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. Immediately following the 6 p.m. dinner by A Chef’s Creation and presentation, Color Blind will play live music at 9 p.m.
The five-piece rock band from Tri-Cities plays guitar-driving rock, coupled with a solid groove and strong vocals.
“The dance floor is always packed and once you’re on your feet, you just can’t sit down.” The dance party in the pavilion is for those 21 and older.
Tickets are available for the dinner and dance or just for the dance online at wallawallafairgrounds.com.
Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days will be Sept. 2-6.
WW student named to dean’s list
The University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences in Lexington named Emma Rogers of Walla Walla to its fall 2019 dean’s list.
During this term, Emma’s academic major was psychology. Emma’s accomplishment is a sign of her hard work and commitment to learning, according to a release.
More than 1,950 undergraduate students qualified for the fall 2019 College of Arts and Sciences dean’s List. They earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 grade-point average for the semester.
Hospice gala tickets on sale
Efforts by a group of volunteers, donated space and the dream of caring for people in the most vulnerable stage of their lives brought Walla Walla Community Hospice into existence in 1980, said WWCH Outreach and Events Coordinator Brad McMasters in a release.
WWCH will celebrate its 40th birthday with An Evening of Elegance, the annual wine dinner and auction that supports Hospice’s work.
Tickets, at $100 per person, are on sale for the Cheers to 40 Years-themed event from 5:30-9 p.m. Feb. 8 at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center, 6 W. Rose St. RSVP by Monday.
The color scheme is black and gold and the theme subtly suggests a 40th birthday, Brad said.
Opening with a social period, guests can chat with friends and community members, play fun games, participate in the large silent auction, nibble on appetizers and sip Walla Walla wines.
At 7 p.m. the action moves to the dining room for dinner and dessert.
The menu includes a choice of braised short ribs with sweet onion jus, herb ricotta-stuffed ravioli or chicken piccata with lemon caper butter sauce.
Halfway through the live auction, there will be a very brief presentation; it’s an opportunity to learn a little about WWCH’s past, present and future.
Proceeds go to the general fund to provide programs and services not reimbursed by government agencies, such as free grief and bereavement support services throughout the year for all ages to the entire service region.
WWCH also includes free, region-wide educational classes, presentations and workshops on end-of-life care and planning.
The nonprofit’s mission is to provide compassionate care for those at the end of life and support for their caretakers and loved ones.
WWCH serves Columbia, Walla Walla and Northeast Umatilla counties. To learn more or to purchase tickets online, visit wwhospice.org or like the hospice Facebook page, where there will be a sneak peek at auction items.
Tickets can also be purchased in the office at 1067 E. Isaacs Ave. or by calling 509-525-5561.