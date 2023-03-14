Big Blue Boosters of Walla Walla, who support Walla Walla High School athletes, will host a benefit dinner, silent and live auction on April 22.
The casual, tailgate-themed fundraiser for those 21 and older will be in the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds Pavilion. The meal will be served at 6 p.m.
Attendees may dress in their favorite jersey, vintage lettermen’s jacket, or Walla Walla High School fan gear!
Sponsoring a Big Blue table comes with perks: a $1,000 sponsorship will include a reserved table and dinner for eight, 16 drink tokens, a logo in the program/catalog on the website and on the table.
Registration and ticket sales close April 19.
Those who have prior engagements can support Big Blue with donations at gobigblue999@gmail.com.
The tens of thousands of dollars boosters raise support Wa-Hi athletes, including basketball shooting machines, gym flooring graphics, bowling lockers, jerseys, T-shirts, sweatshirts, warm-up gear, coach apparel, team meals, sports equipment, sports photography and so much more.
“Our goal is to improve the athletic experience for our student athletes and coaches,” according to the Boosters.
They raise funds through the annual auction and dinner, gym sponsorship programs and from other donations received throughout the year.
“We do not ask our student athletes to be responsible for fundraising. As the Walla Walla School District no longer charges admission to regular season sporting events, our mission to generate funds for our athletic programs is more important than ever,” Boosters stated.
Donations for the auction of all kinds are welcome, such as sporting event tickets, vacation home stays, sports memorabilia, wine, or products or services from businesses or places of employment.
For more information, email gobigblue999@gmail.com, or mail to Big Blue Boosters, PO Box 1554, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
