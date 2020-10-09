Closed doors at the Walla Walla Public Library have not stopped its personnel from continuing its programs.
That means Big Idea Talks, which feature authors, poets, innovators, scholars and artists who share their expertise, experiences and passion, are back to generate community conversation.
Artist Tia Kramer will discuss “A Social Practice” from 6-7 p.m. Oct. 15 online via Zoom with questions from 7-7:30 p.m.
It is a free event, but registration is required at bit.ly/tiakgrad.
Tia will share her creative work and the process of making socially engaged art within our communities, according to a release. Spanish language interpretation will be available for the event.
This is an opportunity to learn more about how she uses the tools of her fields, socially engaged art and performance that create experiences of human connection even during the social isolation being experienced because of the coronavirus quarantine.
The program is produced in collaboration with Portland State University’s Art and Social Practice Graduate Lecture Series.
For the last three years, in pursuit of her masters of fine arts at PSU, Tia has been making performances and projects in collaboration with Walla Walla artists and non-artists.
She is a performer and social choreographer whose artwork elevates everyday gestures of human connection into opportunities for collective meaning making.
Currently she is collaboratively creating “For You (and us),” an ongoing series of intimate performances for an audience of one person.
These performances rearrange elements of everyday life — relationships, site and community — to devise experiences that blur the boundary between life and performance.
Kramer also leads the Walla Walla Immigrant Rights Coalition’s Socially Engaged Art Committee, which has been collaborating with the Walla Walla Public Library, Whitman College, Northwest Archives and community members from diverse backgrounds to initiate creative projects that use stories to bridge gaps of divisiveness in the community.
Kramer’s work has been supported by Seattle Art Museum Olympic Sculpture Park Residency, Henry Art Gallery, 4Culture, Eichholz Foundation, Artist Trust, Laurel’s Fellowship, Simon Benson Awards, and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Her writings can be found in the Union-Bulletin, The Seattle Times, Northwest Public Broadcasting, Critical Reads, CityArts Magazine, The Stranger and many others.
Although her projects have been experienced nationally and internationally her biggest accomplishment to date is when her 5-year-old son admitted, “I’m already an artist, just like my mama.”
For more details, contact Twila Tate at ttate@wallawallawa.gov.