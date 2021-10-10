For former Walla Walla resident Kay Johnson Lehmann, Alzheimer's is personal.
The Kennewick resident's father, William "Bill" B. Johnson, died of the disease on Feb. 28, 2014, at age 83. He had lived in Walla Walla and farmed in the Prescott area, Lehmann said.
The Washington State University alum was a lifelong Cougar supporter. He embraced leadership and community service roles with nearly every organization in which he took part. He was a past president of Northwest Grain Growers, Walla Walla Wheat Growers and Washington State Wheat Growers and was a commissioner with Washington Wheat.
He presided over the Prescott Booster Club, Prescott Lions and Prescott School Board and after moving to Walla Walla was president of the Walla Walla Country Club. He was a precinct and state committeeman with the Republican party.
Lehmann and at least one grandchild will participate in honor of her father at the Oct. 16 Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Pioneer Park, 940 E. Alder St. Registration is at 10 a.m., a ceremony starts at 11 a.m. and the 2-mile walk begins at 11 a.m. Contact Erica Grissmerson at 509-552-7026 or emgrissmerson@alz.org for details or see ubne.ws/alzheimers.
Walks across the country have made the health and safety of constituents, staff and volunteers a top priority. All events will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, masks, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. They are also monitoring the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local guidelines to ensure Walk events adhere to recommendations and are safe for attendees.
The 31 participants and 13 teams registered for the Walla Walla event as of late September had achieved 54% of the goal to raise $20,000 to further the care, support and research efforts of the nonprofit Alzheimer's Association.
Participants, including children, must sign a standard waiver through their official registration. There is no registration fee for the walk. However, organizers ask every participant to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer's.
"My life goal is to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia so no other family has to suffer this terrible journey," Lehmann said.
The impact has been great on her family.
"The first and biggest impact was caregiving for my father completely wore out my mom (Marjorie Vincent Johnson). I am convinced that she died much too soon because of the stress of being dad’s caregiver. We lost her in 2011," said Lehmann.
After her mother's death, the family strove to keep their dad in the home he and his wife built.
"Unfortunately, as the disease progressed it was no longer safe for him, even with 24-hour-a-day caregivers. The hardest conversation I have ever had was the day we told him he was moving to a care facility. For just a minute his mind cleared, he looked me straight in my eyes and said, 'Am I ever coming back here?' I shuddered, took a deep breath, and was honest with him. The answer was no," Lehmann said.
"Alzheimer’s is just a terrible disease and I am doing everything I can to end it before my time on this earth ends," said Lehmann. Those efforts include her service on the Washington state chapter board for the Alzheimer’s Association and as chair of the Walk to End Alzheimer's in the Tri-Cities.
The Alzheimer’s Association reports 120,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s disease in Washington state and that 295,000 unpaid family caregivers support a loved one with dementia.
"It’s a growing health crisis, and more than ever, we need to come together to support people affected by the disease," Lehmann said.
