Charon is the boatman famed in Greek mythology for transporting souls across the River Styx to the Underworld.
That ferrying tradition carries on in modern times — within the land of the living — especially in Western Washington. And doing yeoman’s service are the Walla Walla and the Spokane, two ferries named by the Washington State Highway Commission after Eastern Washington tribes. The Puget Sound Navigation Company started the tradition to dub its vessels for Native American tribes.
WSF is celebrating jumbo-class ferry Motor Vessel Spokane’s 50th birthday in 2022. To mark the occasion, she now bears a gold strip on her center stack. Todd Shipyards in Seattle built her in 1972 for the Seattle-Bainbridge route.
With members of the Spokane tribe, former Gov. Dan Evans and Seattle and Spokane mayors, the ship’s ceremonial maiden voyage was Feb. 13, 1973, from Colman Dock ferry terminal at Pier 52 in Seattle’s Elliott Bay. Her 440-foot length and 206-car carrying capacity made her the largest ferry in the state system when she entered service.
Spokane is known for a colorful interior since being rebuilt in the mid-1990s. The construction of the Jumbo Mark-II class ferries MV Tacoma and MV Wenatchee in 1998 displaced Spokane to her current Edmonds–Kingston route along with the MV Puyallup.
At least seven other vessels carried the name Spokane before the launch of the ferry on April 14, 1972.
And the 50th birthday of the MV Walla Walla will be celebrated in 2023 when she’ll get a commemorative gold stripe. Her keel was laid at the Todd Shipyard the day of Spokane’s launch. Construction costs for the pair ran $17.7 million each.
Other 50-year gold-stripe decorated ferries in service are the Kaleetan, Tillikum and Yakima.
As part of the Washington State Department of Transportation, WSF operates the largest ferry fleet in the nation with 21 ships traversing Puget Sound and inland waterways, annually hauling more than 23 million businesses, tourists and daily commuters on the marine highway from Tacoma to Sidney, British Columbia, Canada.
Although not a comprehensive list of ferries in Eastern Washington, the free Keller Ferry, M/V Sanpoil annually hauls about 60,000 vehicles. The route is a link on the rural State Route 21 highway. It’s on the Columbia River, near Wilbur, 14 miles south, and Republic, 53 miles north. The ferry runs on demand seven days a week, 18 hours a day, from 6 a.m. until midnight.
Farther north is “The Gif,” the Inchelium-Gifford Ferry, a 10-minute ride between Inchelium on the Colville Reservation west of Lake Roosevelt and Gifford, a small town on Highway 25, north of Hunters in Stevens County.
Considered part of the state highway system, the open ferry is free to ride and takes cars, trucks, motorcycles and occasional foot passengers across the lake.
The ferry is operated by the Colville Confederated Tribes on behalf of the Bureau of Indian Affairs. The Columbia Princess operates seven days a week from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m.
In the extinct ferry category are these:
For many years the Lyons family operated the cable-drawn Lyons Ferry across the Snake River. The service, at one time also called the Palouse Ferry, ran from 1860-1968, when it was replaced by a bridge brought over from Vantage, Washington, on the Columbia River.
Northeast of Starbuck on the Snake there’s an extinct town called Riparia, formerly called Texas Ferry. There was also a ferry at Wawiwai (sounds like Hawaii) along the Snake River in Whitman County at the center of a once premier orchard region. The town was sited where Wawawai Creek joins the Snake River, three miles upstream from what is now Lower Granite Dam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.