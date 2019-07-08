The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi initiated Niccole Harrison of Athena into membership at Eastern Oregon University.
The all-discipline collegiate honor society offers membership by invitation and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann wanted to create an honor society that recognizes excellence in all academic disciplines.
The society currently has chapters on more than 300 campuses in the United States and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”