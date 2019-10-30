“You must get discouraged because more people believe in Santa Claus than you. Well, let’s face it; Santa Claus has had more publicity, but being No. 2, perhaps you try harder.”
Christmas and Halloween are among retired English teacher Bob Bohlman’s favorite holidays. To that end, he spent decades honing what he calls “word picture” stanzas on his poem “The Haunted House,” which captures the spirit and feel of Halloween.
The piece almost didn’t come to fruition because his poems went missing when he and wife Barbara moved into their College Place home 1½ years ago.
“My poems weren’t in my filing cabinet, much to my dismay. I was very concerned, until I rummaged around and, thankfully, found them.”
Barbara felt initially that “The Haunted House” was too long and with his most recent revision, Bob said she’s very pleased.
Now it’s finally complete, the Pendleton native said when he dropped by to share his composition. He also sketches and left a spooky image to go with the written work.
Poems cover many occasions and holidays throughout the year, he said, but there aren’t as many for Oct. 31.
There is good company, though, in related poems such as Emily Dickinson’s “The Only Ghost I Ever Saw,” Robert Graves‘ “A Child’s Nightmare,” Edna St. Vincent Millay’s “The Little Ghost,” Conrad Aiken’s “The Vampire,” Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Haunted Palace,” Robert Frost’s “Ghost House” and Mary Elizabeth Coleridge’s “The Witch.”
Another recognized Halloween supporter is late cartoonist Charles M. Schulz’s Peanuts comic strip character Linus Van Pelt who is all about that day.
From the classic animated film, “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” Linus believes “Each year, the Great Pumpkin rises out of the pumpkin patch that he thinks is the most sincere. He’s gotta pick this one. He’s got to. I don’t see how a pumpkin patch can be more sincere than this one. You can look around and there’s not a sign of hypocrisy. Nothing but sincerity as far as the eye can see.”
In “The Haunted House,” Bob’s verse begins, “I’m out on an adventure for tonight it’s Halloween. Alone, I seek a haunted house, so let me set the scene.”
Over all these years he’s crafted the piece in rhyming four-line stanzas to capture the shivery feel, the scary shadows, the iconic imagery.
“I have been a stickler for rhythm in my poems, but this one just flowed out of me. I see to my surprise that my trimeter- tetrameter lines are mostly two tri and two tetra lines in most of the quatrains but they are not in any rhythmic order. Wow.”
The moon, a hooting owl, flying bats, a darkened country road, looming fence rows, fluttering scarecrow, glowing Jack-O-Lantern and gloom pierced by shards of light from homes all get characterized.
“That scarecrow! Did he really move? Or was it just a breeze that made him dance grotesquely sending shivers to my knees.”
“It’s to this house I make my way; this mansion on a hill, deserted now for many years stands waiting, cold and still.”
On the approach to a derelict house, unseen eyes, ghosts and goblins in disguise, an eerie chill, bumps in the night and inside, “The flesh upon my neck and back begins to crawl and creep and as I reach the topmost step my stomach takes a leap!”
Alarmed by a white, shapeless form, the storyteller cries out and dashes away, “Then down the stairsteps four by four, when horror fills my breast! The door through which I entered has been blown shut by a gust!”
Escaping from the house, “Down the path full-bore I speed, I’m gasping hard for air; I backward cast a furtive look ... but ... there’s no pursuer there!””
After cheating death, he catches his breath and “I hasten home and bolt the door, still shaken by my fright and I’ll not for any reason venture out again tonight.”
Bob grew up in Pendleton until the move to Walla Walla where he attended Walla Walla College Academy. After teaching he also worked as a lab technician and was employed by the IRS.
During his 17-year teaching career, he taught English at Rio Lindo Adventist Academy in Healdsburg, Calif. The art teacher there offered fellow faculty members art lessons in a summer class, said Bob, who joined the group.
At the end, the art teacher said, “‘I think you have missed your calling.’ I was flattered, but didn’t pursue it any further until I took an art correspondence course several years later. I didn’t complete that either, because I had too much going on with my teaching at that time.”
He’s yet to publish a book of his poems but said he might give readings, if the opportunity arose.