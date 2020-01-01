20th annual Traffic Safety Awards & Recognition Luncheon Jan. 23

Reservations are being taken for the 20th annual Traffic Safety Awards & Recognition Luncheon, sponsored by Walla Walla County Traffic Safety Coalition.
The luncheon will be at noon Jan. 23 at Walla Walla Masonic Center, 607 E. Main St.
The cost per person is $17, payable at the door. RSVP by Jan. 16 to nwalters@co.walla-walla.wa.us or call Nancy McClenny Walters at 524-4425.
Theater connects community
For three-fourths of a century, The Little Theatre of Walla Walla has brought live theater to the Valley, a feat made possible because of vital support from the community.
“The value of your contribution is extraordinary,” wrote development chairwoman and donor Kay Fenimore-Smith in a letter from herself and The Little Theatre Board of Directors.
The community is connected through “stunning, thoughtful shows that broaden our vision through laughter, tears and rich stories.” The artistic center “welcomes all members of the community to perform, to display art or to simply attend as a patron ... and an economic community resource that attracts visitors and theater patrons from around the state.”
Contributions to its financial health allow the theater to offer four shows per year and keep the stage lights on, Kay said.
The theater hosts a community arts round table, provides special performances for children with disabilities and offers training for directors, actors and backstage crew, she said.
Funding contributions will also go to the installation of a fire suppression system throughout the building and build savings to replace the theater seats.
Kay said every donation helps and noted monthly sustaining contributions are “powerful for the theater.”
For more details, contact Managing Director Mikki Jones at 509-876-2316 or mikki.jones@ltww.org. Monetary gifts, including sustaining ones, may be made via ubne.ws/2Q8SoMN.
Little Theatre is at 1130 Sumach St. Performances of “Murder on the Orient Express” will be at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, 7-8, 14-15 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 9 and 16.
The season also includes “Godspell” March 27, 28, April 3-4, 10-11 and 17-18 with matinees April 5 and 12.
And “Romantic Comedy” will be May 29-30, June 5-6 and 12-13, with matinees June 7 and 14.
Auditions are coming right up for “Godspell,” at 1 p.m. Jan. 11 at the theater. See the website for details.
Find out more about the productions, showtimes, dates for auditions and other details at ltww.org or call Mikki.