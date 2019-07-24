“Watching my students grow in confidence in their new surrounding, hearing them default to using more and more Spanish was icing on the cake,” said Walla Walla High School teacher and foreign language department head Aaron Martin of his group’s Education First trip to Peru in late June and early July.
“We learned so much about the history and culture of this amazing country,” Aaron said. They visited Lima, Cusco, Sacsayhuamán, Ollantaytambo, Machu Picchu, Pisac, Puno, the Floating Islands of Uros and Taquile Island.
“The people we encountered were absolutely welcoming and kind. The Quechua people who lived on the floating islands of Uros even embraced us as part of the family.”
Among trip highlights was the “majestic and breathtaking Machu Picchu,” Aaron said. “My group even asked for one of our tours to be led in the target language. I was very proud of them for the way they represented the Walla Walla community with class and grace. Aaron said “there aren’t enough adjectives to describe this experience. It was utterly amazing. Incredible food, sites and experiences. Introverts blossomed and extroverts led and made sure everyone had fun.”
“Travel is an amazing way to get insight to the wonderful cultures of the languages we study at the high school level. I can confidently say this tour helped my students immensely. Coming from a small, rural town, everything from the daily routines to the general atmosphere was mind-opening for the kids.”
During the nine-day adventure, they toured palaces, a cathedral, a monastery, Incan ruins, a market, a temple and a fortress while traveling by boat, train and bus.