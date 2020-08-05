T-h-e Z-a-n-i-a-c spells summer entertainment relief

This may feel like the longest summer on record for those who are on the constant lookout for things to do with the kids or keep them entertained.
To that end, the Little Watts program is bringing The Be Amazing Show starring Alex Zerbe, The Zaniac, to Walla Walla via Zoom for free from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday.
This one will appeal to ages 5 and older and parents are encouraged to participate.
“With the energy of 1,000 suns, The Zaniac shines like a comedy beacon as he bounces from one end of the screen to the other like an untamed rubber band,” according to a release.
The Guinness World Record holder was voted Seattle’s Funniest Prop Comedian and has appeared on the Power House Theatre stage before.
He’s full of eccentric juggling tricks, hilarious sight gags and a jaw-dropping science lesson.
He’s performed at more than 1,500 school assembly programs in 42 states and appeared on America’s Got Talent, Last Comic Standing and on national television in China and France.
Props will come in handy for viewers, including a broom, selfie stick or yard stick to learn how to balance a stick on one’s hands and face; and rice and balloons to learn via a tutorial how to make juggling balls.
A tennis ball, baseball, beanbag or orange could be used instead or even a stuffed animal. Also have a hoodie or light jacket.
Registration at ubne.ws/31p82sa is required by 8 a.m. Thursday and register the number of devices being used to view, not how many people will be watching.
A Zoom link will be emailed.
Other entertainment options are available:
Opera for all ages: The Seattle Opera has created free, online versions of some of its workshops for audiences ages 2-7, 6-12 and teens.
Bonus coloring sheets are available. See ubne.ws/2BXbNw2.
Pete The Cat: An assortment of activities are focused around the theme of Pete the Cat and his friends. Learn a new dance, complete activity pages, play games and so forth. See ubne.ws/2PuEkvX.