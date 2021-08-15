The Walla Walla City Parks & Rec-sponsored "Symbol Quest" received 129 registrations for its inaugural self-guided event.
“It was great seeing people walking around (Mountain View) Cemetery with their Quest cards searching out symbols,” said cemetery caretaker Joanna Lanning.
"I received many positive comments regarding the event and look forward to holding it again next spring," she said.
From June 18-July 18 participants used a card to seek 15 symbols that could be found on a variety of monuments and headstones and gained a bit of insight about the specific images and designs.
For a fee, registrants received apparel and packets.
The new, community-wide, self-guided, family-friendly event provided an interactive journey for all ages to discover stories etched in stone throughout the shaded, mature tree-filled park-like grounds at 2120 S. Second Ave.
Upon completing their stroll around the grounds on a scavenger hunt of sorts, participants contacted Lanning and their names were put in a drawing for one of three gift certificates.
Friends Emiley Eleni Jensen and Dana Froom of Walla Walla did the quest in Mountain View Cemetery early on July 15.
"It sure is lovely in the cemetery before the heat with a breeze to boot. I hope they do it again next year, it's such a good reason to learn a little history in a beautiful place, Jensen said.
The image Jensen posted to social media is of a poignant monument in the International Order of Odd Fellows section that commemorates the lives of George and Mary Kalmbach. George was born April 17, 1851, and died on April 22, 1922. Mary was born in 1861 and died in 1909.
"This was one of my favorite monuments with lily of the valley on it. A symbol of the return to happiness, innocence, humility and purity," Jensen said.
Walla Wallan Melanie Bow Plantaric often walks in the cemetery. She posted on social media on July 10 that her favorite symbol in the Mountain View Cemetery Symbol Quest is the Elks Rest monument, placed there in 1943. "What a great place to walk on these hot summer days. I can't say enough good things about that cemetery."
“We were very appreciative of the generosity of Juston Watson of Kegs and Grub Hospitality who donated the gift certificates,” Lanning said.
Winners of $50 gift certificates for dinner at three supporting eateries are Mel Pantaric, for the Red Monkey; Alexis Nordman, for Hop Thief; and Karin Western, for Stone Hut.
A number of seekers posted favorite symbol photos to Mountain View Cemetery's Instagram account #cowwmtviewcemetery or on Facebook at facebook.com/wallawallapr/.
As to Jensen's wish for a repeat next year, the expectation is to expand Symbol Quest in 2022 to include advanced and children's versions along with the original Quest, Lanning said.