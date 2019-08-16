Weather for the Blue Mountain Resource Conservation & Development-sponsored 2019 SWIM the SNAKE fundraiser at Lyons Ferry Marina near Starbuck on Aug. 10 was perfect, said Lisa Naylor, event coordinator. About $1,155 was raised.
Even better, a calm river with negligible currents and no wind to speak of greeted 27 swimmers and six paddlers, some of the latter who turned into swimmers, she said.
Participants traversed Lake Bryan, the pool between Little Goose Dam to the east and Lower Monumental Dam to the west.
For the 0.7-mile course, a distance typically covered in 25-45 minutes, they had awesome safety support from sheriff’s departments in Columbia and Franklin counties and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary from Kennewick.
An added bonus for all’s well that ends well? They finished everything before the rain, wind, thunder and lightning swept in, she said.
The entire morning event was made possible by volunteers, agency partners, the Port of Columbia, Lyons Ferry Marina and State Park and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The fundraiser benefits Pomeroy Youth Summer Swim Team and Blue Mountain Resource Conservation & Development Council, a regional nonprofit.
Plans for SWIM the SNAKE 2020 in early August are already underway.