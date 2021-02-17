The SweetHeart for Kids benefit is going virtual this year. The Walla Walla event raises funds for Children’s Home Society of Washington from Feb. 20-24.
Early giving is now open to raise critical funding to support of community families in need, said Candi Walmsley with Children’s Home Society in a release.
The 20th annual benefit event features opportunities for donors to come together to raise funding to support essential programming for the children and families in our Walla Walla community at a time when help is needed more than ever, she said.
Funding goes into programs to help the area’s most vulnerable populations — families impacted by job loss and illness who are now facing even greater food insecurity and homelessness risks, children and adults in need of behavioral health services and those in need of technology services to continue succeeding in school and work.
The giving site is live through Feb. 24 at ubne.ws/3add7t6.
Proceeds benefit the following
local programs:
Seventy children were served during 12,320 hours through the after school Academic Homework Club at Valle Lindo;
26 children were served through 3,570 hours at the Valle Lindo Summer program;
109 children and pregnant women were served during 1,596 hours through the Early Head Start team;
Educators dedicated 33,958 hours of care and education through the Walla Walla Early Learning Center;
Child and Family Counseling staff gave 361 hours to 316 youths and family members;
Navigators dedicated 507 hours and served 721 adults and family members;
Parents as Teachers staff gave 428 hours, serving 111 people;
Triple Point dedicated 791 hours and served 38 youths;
and Wendy’s Wonderful Kids recruiters served 20 children and nine families between July 2019-June 2020.
The pandemic has impacted families, so Children’s Home programs addressed food security, necessities, virtual homework support, refurbished laptops, enrichment supplies, virtual early learning sessions, educational supplies, educational advocacy sessions, counseling and support for youths and virtual education home visit sessions.