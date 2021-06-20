Longtime Blue Mountain Chorus of Sweet Adelines member Jenny Miles said for the group it's been a long haul not to sing throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
"The COVID era has not been kind to us, and we are exploring options for our future. We have a small core group of women who are hoping to continue to sing a cappella, but we need some help from the community."
For the four-part harmony singers, 2019 ended without a director, and COVID-19 struck as they started the search for a replacement.
"We are now reaching out to the community to find someone with the desire and experience to direct our group and to help us expand our chorus," she said.
"Our goal is to continue to entertain in the community, incorporating a collection of songs that will appeal to all ages."
The chorus is part of Sweet Adelines International, but its a cappella repertoire is not limited to barbershop harmonies.
In the past, members have rehearsed one evening per week but are willing to be flexible.
Miles said anyone with a love of harmony and an interest in leading the group of women, or who can suggest someone who has the musical expertise, may leave a phone or text message at 509-795-0990 or email sweetadelinesww@gmail.com.
"We really miss singing harmonies together and experiencing the camaraderie of the chorus," Miles said.