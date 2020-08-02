Surprise parade fetes Walla Walla businesswoman's 90th birthday

Ramona Evelyn Kessler Moss earned a beautician’s license in May 1950 from Victor Beauty School, which was above the Book Nook (now Book & Game Co.) on Main Street, and has been styling hair ever since.
Seventy. Years.
The birthday girl — she celebrated her 90th on Wednesday — wore a sparkly, hot-pink sequined sash and waved a hot-pink wand with a sparkly star from a park bench on the lawn that evening as motorists in procession cheered, threw candy and played music as they passed her home and wished her well at about 7 p.m.
Her granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Jessi and Ryan Boschma of Liberty Lake, Washington, organized the surprise parade, complete with decorated cars.
Ramona saw the firetrucks approaching going slow, lights flashing, and wondered who was in distress. Even as they drove by she didn’t suspect anything until the Boschma family came into view.
“My heart just dropped. Oh my goodness this is all for me?” Ramona said.
“I can’t even believe it. I was almost awake until 4 a.m. I remember most of the cars going by,” she told daughter Cyndi Moss Walters on Thursday morning.
Many stood up through their sun roofs. A big sign, normally carried on foot, was displayed in the parade. Ramona’s cousin, Dean and Helen Mitchell, about 3-4 years younger than she, drove over from Tri-Cities and “mom was overtaken by that.”
“It was really, really sweet. She was just so thrilled,” Cyndi said on Thursday. “Mom was absolutely blown way.”
“I just keep pinching myself, wondering if that was true,” Ramona told her.
A fire engine led the procession of friends, family and salon clients who assembled in the Prospect Point Elementary School parking lot. Deputy Ian Edwards brought up the end in a sheriff’s vehicle, Cyndi said.
Before the parade started, Jessi messaged Cyndi that the cars were bumper to bumper, “parked like a cinnamon roll.”
“It was Jessi’s brainchild to make the sash and wand and do the parade, so friends and clients (could) hoot and holler at mom,” Cyndi said by phone earlier on Wednesday.
Motorists passed the home going one direction, then made a second pass the opposite way so Ramona could see the people on both sides of each car.
A bit of subterfuge was required so Ramona wouldn’t guess what was up. Cyndi “fibbed all day, which I never do.” Her husband, Rick Walters, distracted Ramona further by running errands and returning home at 6:30 Wednesday night with food from El Sombrero.
Cyndi said she convinced her mom to come out on the lawn on the pretext there was a gift arriving.
Jessi and Ryan, in line just behind the lead fire engine, traveled the loop with children Luc, 6, and Evelyn, 10 months. Jessi and Evelyn got out the second time around to watch the procession with Ramona, aka “GiGi” to the great-grands.
A video Cyndi took of the event revealed as many as 33 cars with more than 100 people altogether, two fire trucks, an ambulance and fire station vehicle.
“I feel just like a queen,” Ramona told Cyndi. The family planned a smaller gathering on Friday, which included attendance by Claudia Tyler, who rents the other station at Ramona’s shop, Ramona’s Kut ‘n’ Kurl, 2019 E. Isaacs Ave.
Ramona is among the most senior businesswomen in the community these days, along with friend Virginia Herring Mahan, president and owner of Herring-Groseclose Funeral Home, according to Claudia.
An announcement for Ramona’s work anniversary 10 years ago stated, “Few love their work ... few stay with the same career ... even fewer do what they love for 60 years. Ramona is an incredible lady with a fierce work ethic ... and heart to serve her community.”
Because of the coronavirus quarantine, the shop is currently closed. In addition to styling hair, managing her business and keeping the books, Ramona helps with Cyndi’s and Rick’s Crêpe Café de Walla Walla events.
“She always takes the orders and the money. As Rick and I are cleaning up and getting things tucked away, she’s in there counting the money, organizing it and flipping the bills to face the same direction and line up. Her health is good, she loves being active and really believes being active has kept her looking young,” Cyndi said.
“She’s just as active as can be. Last winter ... it was snowing for several days. A customer called and offered to come get her. Mom started cackling and got off the phone with her and said, ‘(the caller’s) 105 and she wanted to come and get me?’”
Ramona was born July 29, 1930, in South Dakota, to the Rev. Jacob and Esther Kessler. They moved to the Walla Walla area when she was 6 so her father could pastor the German-speaking Zion Congregational Church across from Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
During Walla Walla High School, from 1945-1948, Ramona worked in the Union-Bulletin’s commercial printing department and put insert specials into the newspaper.
When a student at the beauty school she met Jim Moss while roller skating at the Star Roller Rink in June 1949 and saw him again on another day while people-watching on Main Street and “dragging the gut.”
Over root beer, Jim asked Ramona for a date and said he was going to marry her. The young couple made quite the appearances with special outfits and flashy moves when roller skating.
Engaged on April 30, 1950, they wed that July 23, with her father officiating.
Ramona had earned her license in spring and joined Mode Beauty Salon on Alder Street. She also worked at Webster’s Beauty and Barber Shop next door to the former Dan Reeder’s Craft Store and Auretta’s Beauty Shop next to Reed and Bell’s Drive In on East Isaacs Avenue. She has been at her current shop for the last 63 years.
The couple bought their first house in September 1951 and 28 years later moved to the home they built on Hill Road. Jim died in March 2010, before their 60th wedding anniversary.
Ramona and fellow Wa-Hi alumnae, who call themselves The Lunch Bunch, met monthly before gatherings were interrupted by the coronavirus.
The quarantine also dented the close family’s usual visits every few weeks between Walla Walla and Liberty Lake, Cyndi said. But after a three-month separation, GiGi, Cyndi and Rick made it to Liberty Lake two weeks ago.