A new community project is being spearheaded by Walla Walla Sunrise Rotary Club, and they're excited about their plans, said member Bridget-Michaele Reischl in a release.
Working with the city of Walla Walla, Sunrise Rotarians and other volunteers will enhance the existing Vista Terrace Park, in the Adair Vista neighborhood, 920 Mountain Park Drive, north across Highway 12 from the Super 8 by Wyndham motel.
With Rotarian Pete Erb leading the way, they expect to install new playground equipment and picnic shelters and maybe walking paths to connect the park with local neighborhoods, Bridget said. They hope to complete their efforts in 2021.
Right now, Rotary needs input from neighborhoods surrounding the park, and hopes to enlist two representatives from the surrounding neighborhoods as members of the planning committee.
The Sunrise Rotary Vista Terrace Park Committee will host an outdoor gathering with masks and social distancing at the park at 10 a.m. Sept. 26 to discuss plan details with area neighbors, weather permitting.
For project information, contact the committee at ourparkww@gmail.com. Members include Pete, Steve, Bridget, John McKern, Derek Wood, Fred Moore, Mike McLure and Trudy Sharp.
Ordinarily Sunrise Rotary meets every Wednesday at 6:45 a.m. at St. Francis Church Parish Hall, 712 W. Alder St. Due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, meetings are online. See wallawallasunriserotary.org/, or contact current club President Steve Harvey at steveharvey88@gmail.com.