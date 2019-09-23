Jonatan Wahlby, an exchange student from Sweden, crossed the finish line first to win Walla Walla Sunrise Rotary’s second annual POINT 5K — the Race For The Rest Of Us on the mild, sunny afternoon of Sept. 15.
The other real winner in the charity run is beneficiary The Health Center, which provides health care for students in local schools.
Two hundred thirty-eight registered racers and 16 local sponsors contributed, helping Rotary net $9,000, a marked bump up from last year’s $7,500, which went to the Christian Aid Center Women’s and Children’s Center.
The route circumnavigated a large block between sponsors Quirk and M.T. Head breweries, said Rotarian Jeanne Ruecker in a release. Participants could stop for a beer or root beer afterward as part of the entry fee.
“There were racers who were serious athletes and some racers with walkers and everything in between,” Jeanne said.
Costumes were encouraged — a prom dress was spotted and three participants came in tutus, one complete with glitter-strewing rainbow hued fairy wings and lighted magic wand, another with a tiara and sparking diamonds — and from their swag bags, everyone could opt to wear Mardi Gras beads and feather masquerade masks to go with their navy blue race T-shirts.
Teams and relays were also permitted on the course that stretched over a pancake-flat surface: 19,685 inches, 1,640.4 feet, 546.8 yards, half a kilometer, 0.3 miles, one lap plus 180 feet on a standard running track, 51/2 football fields. NOT a 5K.
At the halfway mark racers could pick up a bottle of water and dine on a doughnut “so they could make it to the finish line.”
A hardy group of race enthusiasts found the only tree near the start/finish line, clustered in their lawn chairs in the shade and cheered on the “runners,” many of whom walked at a leisurely pace, savoring the experience and party atmosphere. Smiles and laughter abounded.
The Health Center serves students at Blue Ridge and Pioneer Middle School and Lincoln and Walla Walla High schools with mental health care and routine health issues like sports physicals and immunizations.
Sunrise Rotary will bring back the Race For The Rest Of Us in September 2020 to raise funds for another nonprofit, Jeanne said.
