COVID-19 pandemic-induced delays and rising costs haven’t halted Walla Walla Sunrise Rotary’s Vista Terrace Park renovation efforts, said member John McKern.
Walla Walla Sunrise Rotary is also steaming full speed toward its vaunted Point Five K race, a fundraiser for local charitable organizations, that will be run again this September.
“Start training now to be in shape for the shortest race in town with a complimentary doughnut at the halfway mark, a beverage of your choice, and a T-shirt to prove your participation,” McKern said.
The park project has benefited from financial support and help from the city of Walla Walla Parks & Recreation Department, Walla Walla Noon Rotary and many other contributors.
“However, the job is not yet done. Remaining elements of the project include installing basketball hoops, additional walkways and benches,” McKern said in a release.
“More contributions would certainly help, and donors can receive recognition by purchasing a personalized brick for inclusion in the walkways.”
Details to help and purchase brick pavers are available at wallawallasunriserotary.org by clicking on Vista Terrace Park Project. Bricks can be personalized with the names of donors and businesses.
Sunrise Rotary meets at 6:45 a.m. every Wednesday at St. Francis Church Parish Hall, 712 W. Alder St. For more information, see wallawallasunriserotary.org or contact President Derek Wood, wddrk@yahoo.com, 509-952-4653. Guests are welcome and breakfast is served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.