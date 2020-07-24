Sunrise Rotary looks to 2021 for Point 5K fundraiser

The coronavirus pandemic and resulting quarantine haven't put a damper on Walla Walla Sunrise Rotary meetings — the service group has just shifted to online gatherings on Zoom at ubne.ws/39jwTAT.
President Kerry McEwin passed the gavel to incoming President Steve Harvey at the first meeting in July, according to member John McKern in a release.
The following week, Rotarians discussed the fate of the vaunted 2020 POINT FIVE K RACE FOR THE REST OF US. The tongue-in-cheek event is replete with Mardi Gras beads and feathered masks and wild costumes are encouraged for the highly social, laughter-infused short distance. Proceeds from entry fees stay local.
"Sunrise Rotary has used the fundraiser to provide funds for local caring organizations. In a screening process that started before the pandemic, the club made the final selection of a recipient, the Walla Walla Valley Disability Network," John said.
Carla L. Nibler, Angela Beam and Cynthia E. "Cyndy" Knight created the WWVDN, which was incorporated in 2014. The nonprofit continues services of Parent to Parent, a national program administered by ARC of Washington and the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health, which provides emotional support and information for families of children with special needs.
P2P has been active in Walla Walla since 1991 offering all programs in English and Spanish. Its monthly meetings support families who may be having a difficult time adjusting to the demands of a child with special needs. P2P also assists families in navigating government services, the education system and many diagnostic and medical facilities. As the child ages, additional services for parents in preparing their child for future employment and independence guide P2P trainings, workshops, and community inclusion activities such as recreation and social opportunities.
WWVDN Executive Director Cyndy was informed of the decision after the meeting. She was in full agreement that with the pandemic, holding the fundraiser later this summer was probably not a good idea.
Therefore, Sunrise Rotary is postponing the POINT 5 K until spring 2021. "Sorry folks, we know you have been training hard for this favorite event and the chance to contribute," John said.
For information about WWVDN contact Cyndy at admin@wwvdn.org, or 509-386-2356; and Ysabel Fuentes, Hispanic Parent to Parent Coordinator, at p2pespanol@wwvdn.org. WWVDN’s website is wwvdn.org.
Ordinarily Sunrise Rotary meets every Wednesday at 6:45 a.m. at St. Francis Church Parish Hall, 712 W. Alder St. Instead, meetings are online. For more details about joining a Zoom meeting or about the club, see wallawallasunriserotary.org/, or contact Steve at steveharvey88@gmail.com.