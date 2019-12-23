Sunrise Rotary holiday projects come to fruition

The first week of December proved busy for Walla Walla Sunrise Rotarians, said member John McKern.
The club hosted Rotary District Gov. Bob Quay and wife Carolyn. Bob is a former mayor of Kennewick and decorated U.S. Navy veteran with service in Vietnam.
During their visit, Bob and Carolyn saw the results of the first District 5080 Express Grant.
Sunrise Rotary President Kerry McEwen is the first club president to obtain the $350 grant. Her Toasty Tootsies project used the grant, augmented by funds from Sunrise Rotary, to provide 34 pairs of winter boots and warm socks to children in the area.
Rotarians name-tagged the footwear and on Dec. 10, they were provided to students in kindergarten through third grade. The majority went to Berney School, some to Christian Aid Center and two pairs went to private homes in the community through Blue Mountain Action Council.
On Dec. 11 the club held a drawing for its Money for the Holidays raffle. The big winner received $1,000, second place received $250 and five third-place winners received $50. Earl Gooding sold the most tickets, at 90, followed by Fred Moore with 40. Five hundred tickets were available at $10 each, and after expenses, the club made more than $3,000 for future projects.
Jeff Mathias with Blue Mountain Action Council spoke on Dec. 11 to club members about BMAC’s Emergency Food Network. One out of six people are clients in BMAC’s service area of Southeast Washington.
In Walla Walla County, they serve 1,100 households. About one third are senior citizens, one third are younger than 18, and the rest are 18-55 years old.
In 2018, BMAC and partners distributed 1.8 million pounds of food to 22,000 people in Franklin, Walla Walla, Columbia and Asotin counties.
BMAC gets about half of its food from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, then surplus from grocery stores and other food banks, also by gleaning fields after harvest and from food drives and individuals. Food from farmers may be surplus from overproduction for contracts, from food left over from last year, or may be donations from farmers who loyally support the program.
Jeff described the Farm to Food Pantry program of the Washington state Department of Agriculture, a partnership between WSDA and Harvest Against Hunger. The partnership is active in 22 counties with 15 lead agencies, serving 142 pantries.
For every dollar invested, 5 pounds of food went to pantries. More than 403,000 clients received food. Participating farmers said, “Feeding those in need (helps us) in earning a living wage.”
Farm to Food “Provided an outlet for what would otherwise go to waste. We were able to pay bills for early season start-up costs, seeds, and fertilizer” because of funds received from Farm to Food.
Many young students get their best meals at schools. However, over the weekend or vacations, they don’t have access to nutritious meals.
The Backpack Bridge program spans those gaps. Packages including two breakfasts and two lunches are provided for weekends and larger packages are provided for longer times off from school. In 2018, 230 students at 12 elementary schools received Backpack Bridge food packs.
Most of BMAC’s help for these programs is provided by volunteers. The food bank engages with individuals, community service groups, organizations and businesses. Last year, volunteers logged more than 3,500 hours sorting food, bagging produce, gleaning, or assembling food packs for delivery.
BMAC also accepts monetary contributions. With donations and other support, BMAC Food Bank returns $6 in food assistance for every $1 donated, Jeff said.
Those needing food assistance should start at Helpline, 1520 Kelly Place, 509-529-3377. Jeff can be reached at 509-529-3561 or at jeff@bmacww.org.
“Rotary has an international network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves,” John said. There are 35,000 clubs around the world.
Sunrise Rotary meets at 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays for breakfast and community interest programs at St. Francis Community Center, 722 W. Alder St.
For more information, contact Kerry at kerrymcewen59@gmail.com or visit wallawallasunriserotary.org/.