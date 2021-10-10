One hundred sixty athletes turned out for the vaunted Sunrise Rotary Point 5K Race for The Rest of Us fundraiser on Sept. 19.
With 16 local area sponsors adding more than $8,000, 22 donors giving almost $1,200, and the $30 entry fees from the athletes, the Walla Walla Valley Disability Network will receive more than $13,000. McKern said the organization, directed by Cyndy Knight, does wonderful work in the Valley.
The race — 500 meters or 0.31 miles long — was open to people of all physical abilities, said Sunrise Rotarian John McKern. To bolster participants' strength at the halfway point, donuts were provided.
The race started at 1 p.m. and finished at Quirk Brewing at 425 B St. near the Walla Walla Regional Airport. The $30 entry fee got participants “A PROUD FINISHER” T-shirt, a POINT 5K sticker and other gifts in addition to a beer or root beer from the brewery.
The Valley Disability Network's mission is to improve the quality of life for persons with disabilities and their families through community access and support. This is done through a variety of programs and volunteer services for Walla Walla Valley residents living with developmental disabilities and for those who love them.
More photos can be viewed at the Sunrise Rotary webpage at wallawallasunriserotary.org.
Sunrise Rotary meets Wednesday mornings in the St. Francis Community Building, 722 W Alder St. President Derek Wood can be reached at 509-952-4653 or wddrk@yahoo.com.
