Sunrise Rotarians learn about Trilogy services

Walla Walla Sunrise Rotary recently heard from Trilogy Recovery Community members at a morning meeting.
Executive Director Luis Rosales said Trilogy offers life-changing support and hope to youths, families and adults in the Walla Walla Valley who were on paths of recovery from addiction or substance abuse.
For youths 7-18 who have been impacted by family substance abuse or are addicted themselves, they offer individual recovery support, informed substance abuse counseling and group interactions.
Trilogy’s services extend to adults struggling with substance use or addiction who are seeking help and recovery. They can access individual support, counseling and education on substance use and group interaction through their women and men’s recovery pod.
Family services for those who have a loved one struggling with substance abuse include counseling and development of family plans, education on alcohol and other drugs, parent education, and addiction and recovery support. They have group sessions and classes, family support groups, community reinforcement and family training and grief groups for those who lost loved ones to addiction.
Luis started at Trilogy in January 2013 as executive assistant. By June that year, he had assumed the top leadership post. He holds a bachelor’s in psychology and a master’s in counseling psychology from Walla Walla University. Luis previously served on the Friends of Children of Walla Walla board of directors, including two years as board president.
Patrick “Pat” Spencer, who benefited from Trilogy’s services, also spoke. He began drinking at 14, stealing alcohol from his father’s liquor cabinet. That progressed to boozing with high school buddies and on through college getting smashed Friday through Sunday.
In college, Pat met future wife Katherine “Kathy” Ketcham. In reading some of her books about addiction, he recognized himself. She concurred and 34 years ago it set Pat on his road to being a recovering alcoholic. He is a Whitman College professor of geology, and formerly served as chair of the geology department, chair of the division of science and math, chair of the faculty, and provost and dean of faculty.
Kathy has devoted three decades to writing and teaching about addiction — but none of it prepared her for what she would face in her relationship with her own son.
Her book, “The Only Life I Could Save,” brings readers a memoir of heartbreak, healing and the continual journey of recovery from addiction.
In addition to being a leading author on addiction, Kathy founded Trilogy, which stands for Peers, Family and Community.
Sunrise Rotary meets at 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays for breakfast at St. Francis Catholic Church Community Center, 722 W. Alder St. For more details, contact 509-525-0572 or tmeliah@ccspokane.org.