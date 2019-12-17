Having met their goal, Milton-Stateline Adventist School third- and fourth-graders completed their ninth annual pet food drive for Blue Mountain Humane Society. They had help from their teacher, Crystal Oltman and members of church, school, family and residents in the Walla Walla Valley.
“Kids look forward to this project every year and after meeting a significantly higher goal last year of 1,000 pounds, this year’s class decided to shoot for 1,200. And they made it,” Crystal emailed.
To get the word out, students blanketed churches, families, local businesses and grocery stores with flyers from Nov. 1-Dec. 1.
The students were excited to work together and count the bags of food for a math class. They compared amounts of food from previous years to this year and learned about different methods of graphing collected data, Crystal said.
On Dec. 10, BMHS personnel brought two ready-to-adopt puppies for a thank you to the kids for their enthusiasm and generosity, Crystal said.
“When the puppies arrived at school to say thank you, students went nuts and fell immediately in love. Their faces — and the puppies — said it all.”
“Truth be told, one ‘Trusty’ doggy friend now belongs to a family from this class and will forever be a reminder of what this Christmas was all about.”
“They said the food came at the perfect time, too, because the supply had become low.”
“These are the kinds of things that really mean the most this time of year. The students always say they love to give gifts more than receive them and this rings true again this year.”
Museum closes in on budget
The Fort Walla Walla Museum reports the museum’s within $15,000 of balancing the 2019 budget and paying for programs, events and services it provided to the community this year.
Donations to help support the museum’s programming are welcome and may be made at 755 Myra Road, Walla Walla, WA 99362, fwwm.org/give or call 509-525-7703 for more details.
Giving opportunities include the annual fund, endowments, event or advertising sponsorship, gifts in honor or in memory, planned gifts and bequests, services and facilities enhancement project and project sponsorship