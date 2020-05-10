Helen Williams is a champ two times over, winning her school's and the Oregon state American Scholastic League Challenge championships. Not only that, she and fellow classmates broke a two-year dry spell at Weston Middle School in the event.
Athena-Weston School District Superintendent Laure Quaresma reported this year 21 WMS students competed in the national challenge.
English language arts teachers nominated the students for participation. Helen, MacKenzie Aldrich and Hailey Watson scored in the "exceptional" range and all students scored above average.
The challenge is designed to give students the opportunity to demonstrate knowledge and thinking skills. Middle school teachers organized ASAL to recognize and reward excellence. The contest evolved into a statewide competition in New York in 2001 and became a national contest in 2002.
Students have one hour to answer questions in categories, including general knowledge, such as food, art, sports, music, current events, entertainment and mythology; language and literature, geography, history, science and mathematics. The 100 questions, ranging from easier to medium and harder in each section, are selected to reflect general knowledge and educational levels expected of eighth-graders.