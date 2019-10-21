A Swedish university student with dyslexia in 1965 established a global travel experience for students that puts education first.
Founder Bertil Hult built the EF company on experiential learning, cultural immersion and authentic connections, according to the website, and led the programs.
EF’s travel and cultural exchange programs provide international and domestic experiences, hands-on learning and cultural connections for students and adults.
Walla Wallan Kathryn Southwick-Hess will lead a group in Scotland in July 2021.
An informational meeting for high and middle school students, their families and teachers for the Stories of Scotland trip will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 29 in Room 209 on the Walla Walla Community College campus, 500 Tausick Way. Scottish treats are promised.
Kathryn will cover the day-to-day itinerary, travel logistics, affordable payment options and how to earn academic credit. RSVP is required at rsvp.eftours.com/k29ky56. Kathryn can also address any queries at mrstravelmama@gmail.com.
“Around every loch, moor and castle a Scottish story is waiting to be told,” according to Kathryn.
“Whether it’s from the mouth of a skilled storyteller, from the calloused hands of a hardworking Glaswegian, or from the well-worn cobbles of Edinburgh’s Royal Mile you can expect a vibrant story bursting with life. Go beyond seeing Scottish landmarks and experience the kingdom of the north through the stories of the Scots,” she said.
The trip starts in Glasgow, and includes the West Highlands, Bannockburn, Glencoe, Fort William, Inverness, a train ride, Loch Ness cruise, time in Edinburgh and opportunities to visit museums, castles, a battle site, monuments and other settings and an extension to London.
She said the students will learn about epic Scottish battles, take bagpipe lessons and a ride on the Hogwarts Express via the Glenfinnan Viaduct and visit the Scottish Storytelling Centre their own story.
“We are adding a component to get students started on that all important essay for college applications or to enhance their writing skills because writing is a wonderful activity,” she said.
“Travelers can join me from other cities too … EF has a plan for this. We’ve done this for past tours. Aunts, uncles and cousins have joined us from Walla Walla, Richland and Dayton. Siblings and teachers have joined us from (Washington,) D.C., and New Jersey.”
“Come and travel with me to my Spirit Country,” Kathryn said.