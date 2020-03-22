Student receives P.E.O. scholarship

Philanthropic Educational Organization Chapter BI of Walla Walla sponsored Abigail Berner for a $1,400 Program for Continuing Education grant from the P.E.O. Sisterhood.
Abby intends to use the grant to complete her nursing degree at Walla Walla Community College with an anticipated graduation of June 2021.
Abby’s wish to be a nurse is lifelong. Yet she was unable to attend college after high school because she was needed to help care for a sick family member at home.
Once that person was more stable, Abby became a certified nurse assistant and has been working part time at Kadlec in Tri-Ciets while attending school full time at the WWCC.
“Abby is excited about the doors that nursing can open to her for caring for people as she combines her own life experience with her education and passion for helping others,” said P.E.O. member Kathryn Barron in a release.
P.E.O. established its Program for Continuing Education in 1973 to provide need-based grants to women in the U.S. and Canada whose education has been interrupted and who find it necessary to return to school to support themselves and/or their families.
P.E.O.celebrated 150 years of women helping women reach for the stars. Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 105,000 women pursue educational goals by providing more than $321 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans and the stewardship of Cottey College.
Through membership, the P.E.O. Sisterhood has brought together more than half a million women in the U.S. and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education, while supporting and motivating them.
Chapter BI looks forward to continuing to support Abby as she works toward her goal, Kathryn said.
For more information about P.E.O., its educational philanthropies and stories of women who have benefited from the programs, see peointernational.org.