After a Lincoln High School student got a new job, he needed transportation to get there.
Walla Walla Area Crime Watch and the Walla Walla Police Department stepped in and donated a bicycle to the youth, said said Administrative Sgt. Gunner M. Fulmer in a release.
WWPD Detective Saul Reyna made the delivery.
The police department holds property for a variety of reasons, as evidence in criminal cases, safekeeping, found or abandoned property and property pending forfeiture, the city of Walla Walla notes at ubne.ws/unclaimedproperty.
Bicycles found within the city limits also are stored in the WWPD property and evidence unit. People who’ve lost a bicycle may call and schedule an appointment to view recovered bicycles. Some of those that aren’t claimed and can’t be identified by formal stolen property reports have been refurbished and given to children and families, the U-B reported in 2019.
Since 2015, the Walla Walla Area Crime Watch Bike Project has repurposed 180 abandoned and unclaimed bicycles to give to local adults and children in need. The bicycles are licensed through the city and ready to go when delivered.
Abandoned bikes have been sent to online police site propertyroom.com for auction or to be destroyed. Alternatively, nonprofits can mail a request to the police chief asking that property bikes be given to their organizations for children.