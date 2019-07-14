Brett Ferguson received a Daughters of the Pioneers of Washington Walla Walla Chapter 2019 scholarship.
He graduated from Walla Walla High School in June and had a cumulative grade-point average of 3.837. Starting at Walla Walla Community College in the fall, he plans to pursue a bachelor’s in civil engineering. He would like to help furnish public works that people use every day like irrigation and water systems, bridges, buildings and more.
In school Brett was active with Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps, marching band, jazz ensemble, wind ensemble, basketball pep band, spring musical pit orchestra and National Honor Society. He was band president 2018-2019. Brett won Outstanding Soloist awards at the Washington State University Jazz Fest 2018 and Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival 2019, was JROTC Cadet of the Month and received an American Legion Award for Scholastic Excellence. .
Brett has been active in Boy Scouts of America Troop 305. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout with Bronze Palm and currently volunteers as an assistant scoutmaster.
He has assisted with the Eastgate Lions Crab Feed, Christmas Tree Pickup, Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days parking lot staff, Cub Scout Day Camp Shooting Sports Staff, AMVETS Federal Holiday Display of U.S. flags, National Night Out and Troop 305 Eagle Scout Project Performance.
Qualifying for the Daughters of the Pioneers scholarship requires pioneer heritage. At at age 13, Brett’s fifth great-grandfather William Ferguson landed in Boston Harbor as an indentured servant in 1775 on a British Man-of-War. Jumping ship he joined the Philadelphia Regiment of the newly formed Continental Army under the command of Gen. George Washington as a drummer boy. William lost his toes to frostbite during the cold winter at Valley Forge, Pa.
William survived and settled in Bradford County, Pa. His grandson, William F. Ferguson came to Oregon Territory in 1853 and settled in the Umpqua Valley. He migrated to the Walla Walla Valley in 1871 and homesteaded near Russell Creek and Foster Road, named for James W Foster.
William F. Ferguson’s son Walter S. and James W. Foster’s daughter Jessie May married in 1895. Jessie’s grandfather Phillip Foster came from Maine around Cape Horn through the Sandwich Islands in 1842. He settled in Eagle Creek, Ore.. He was the first postmaster for the Eagle Creek area and one of the first treasurers for the fledgling state of Oregon. In 1845 he teamed with Sam Barlow to construct a toll road around Mount Hood to ease the travel of the settlers.
The road still exists as a part of Oregon State Highway 26. Phillip’s son James W. followed his father to Oregon in 1852 taking up a farm in the Willamette Valley. James served in the state militias during the 1850s and passed through the Walla Walla Valley several times between 1855 and 1857. Moving here in 1859 he settled his growing family near Reser Creek.
Brett lives with his family on part of the original farm James W. Foster homesteaded in 1859.
Brett is the son of Matthew and Jodi Ferguson.
A teacher of Brett says, “He is a driven scholar, a talented musician, a natural leader, a hard worker and an excellent moral example to his peers.”