WSU GEAR UP tapped College Place High School sophomore Sabrina Farrens as one of eight area students to attend the 2020 Youth Leadership Summit July 19-22. Altogether, 222 students from across the country are expected to participate.
The summit will be held in conjunction with the National Council for Community and Education Partnerships/GEAR UP annual conference in Washington, D.C.
Sabrina’s guardian will also accompany her and participate in the Parent Leadership Institute. She is the daughter of Keith and Jennifer Farrens.
Sabrina was selected based on an essay she wrote, said WSU GEAR UP Site Manager Anabrenda Blethen in a release. She highlighted how her prior GEAR UP experiences have helped her to believe in herself and how she and her mother would share the information they gained at the Youth Leadership Summit to help other students become the leaders, too.
More than 560,000 GEAR UP students nationwide will be represented at the 3 1/2-day leadership training.
Anabrenda presented the opportunity to all WSU GEAR UP cohort students in their humanities class and several essays were submitted to a WSU committee for review. Of the 222 students who will attending YLS, WSU GEAR UP secured eight spots and Sabrina was selected. .
YLS helps GEAR UP high school students identify and maximize their leadership skills, create a national network of peers and obtain tools and training to make positive change happen in their communities and around the world, according to the YLS website. .
CPHS Class of 2023 sophomore Katherine Avila’s essay score ranked her as sixth of the alternates. WSU selected eight participants and eight alternates.