Earlier this week, about midday, Lynn and John Knapp walked along the stream behind Hunter Conservatory on the Whitman College campus. That's where Lynn got a great photography of the building reflected in the water.
The pair walk from 2-3 miles every day, Lynn said. She captured two images with her iPhone 8.
The other image she shared is looking at the backside of the multi-colored 1997 Jim Dine sculpture, Carnival. Inspired by the ancient Greek statue Venus de Milo, the artist carved it from a tree using a chain saw and had it cast in bronze at Walla Walla Foundry. Venus-inspired forms are iconic of his work, according to information about sculptures on the Whitman campus. Similar figures are in museums, public and private collections worldwide.
By the way, there's a great walking tour to be had on campus that takes walkers past the sculptures and describes them. See ubne.ws/2VOGmtL.