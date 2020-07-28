A local blogger has worked over the past dozen years to amass an online stockpile of visual treasures.
Retired from Whitman College, Joe Drazan said recently there are 2,865 postings at Bygone Walla Walla blog, which averages about 238 per year.
Each post can contain five-40 images, from vintage photos, mostly pre-1990, vintage advertisements, news clippings, maps, ephemera and memorabilia. In addition to contributions made from local residents and family photo albums, Joe has spent countless hours pouring through archives at Whitman, the Union-Bulletin and other sources to round them up. “It has no contemporary ads, no sponsors, expresses no opinions and takes no viewer comments or compensation,” Joe said.
There are more than 400 individual contributors who have emailed images or invited him to scan prints and slides for them in order to add to the enormous database.
“Hundreds of institutions, clubs, organizations, businesses, agencies, churches, schools, libraries and archives have contributed since collecting started in 2006 — almost entirely by me going to them to copy or scan items they want to share. And I’m still seeking more since there is no end in sight,” he said.
Viewer traffic on the blog gets several hundred viewers daily and has had close to 1.5 million page views since inception. There is contact info with the editor/compiler’s photo, see wallawalladrazanphotos.blogspot.com/.
Joe said when posting ceases, the blog itself and its much larger database will be professionally and securely archived to last “forever.”