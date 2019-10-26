Dyed-in-the-wool Pittsburgh Steelers fan Larry Edwards often proves his point by donning a Steelers jersey or T-shirt when he arrives to fix breakfast for fellow members of Walla Walla Sunrise Rotary.
The owner of Fast Eddie’s Restaurant has been preparing a tasty breakfast of substance on a weekly basis for the club since its founding 27 years ago.
In his youth, Larry favored other professional football teams, but in the 1970s became a Steelers fan, he told Rotarians when invited to be guest speaker.
With famed “Mean Joe Green” and the Steel Curtain, a defense including Dwayne Woodruff and Terry Bradshaw leading the offense, Larry followed them through division and Superbowl championships.
Knowing how far Larry’s love of all things Steelers reached, his son Turner Edwards arranged for Larry to embark on a Steelers cruise from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on the Royal Caribbean Independence of the Seas ship with stops at Costa Maya and Cozumel Island, Mexico.
Therefore Larry and 3,500 fans and players set sail on the fifth annual cruise in 2018. Larry rubbed elbows and bent elbows with some his heroes and other fans, he said.
Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame defensive back Dwayne Woodruff invited Larry to his home in Pittsburgh, during Dwayne’s 1979-1990 tenure with the Steelers.
Dwayne’s wife, Joy, told Larry he really should go see Dwayne at work in his court room. In his off seasons, Dwayne earned a juris doctor degree from Duquesne University School of Law in 1988 and is a judge in the Court of Common Pleas in Allegheny County, Pa.
The one caveat to visiting Dwayne’s courtroom: no shorts.
Larry, who most always wears shorts, showed up at court thus clad the next morning.
“The bailiff met him at the door and asked Larry what he wanted. Larry said he was there to see Judge Woodruff,” according to a Rotary meeting report.
“The bailiff said the judge was holding court. Larry said, ‘I know, I am here to see that.’ Skeptical, the bailiff went in and asked the judge if it was OK. He returned and said, ‘Right this way, Mr. Edwards,’ and escorted Larry to a seat near the front.
“The lawyers and everyone else in coats and ties, looked on in surprise. During a recess in the proceedings, Judge Woodruff asked lawyers from both sides and Larry to join him in his chambers. There, he explained that Larry was one of the Steelers most avid fans and presented Larry with a framed artist’s depiction of Dwayne as a Steeler and as a judge.”
Larry said Dwayne and Joy co-chair Do the Write Thing Challenge, a writing program for middle school students organized by the U.S. National Campaign to Stop Violence.
Larry has been a longtime football and basketball official for local schools and is devoted to young people, too.
“If you want to reminisce about the Steelers sometime, drop in and have a Coke with Larry at Fast Eddie’s. He loves to talk about his favorite team,” said Rotarian
