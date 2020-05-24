The Washington Department of Veterans Affairs State Veterans Cemetery at Medical Lake cannot hold traditional Memorial Day observances this year because of social gathering restrictions in place from the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order.
While the cemetery cannot host public ceremonies, WDVA will honor veterans with the dignity and respect they’ve earned through their service and sacrifice, according to a release.
The cemetery will display wreaths donated by community groups. Stationary flags will be flown at half-staff until noon as customary, before being raised to full staff at high noon.
The cemetery will be open Memorial Day weekend from 8 a.m. to sunset for public visitation. Cemetery visitors are asked to adhere to CDC guidelines and maintain physical distancing while visiting. Visitors are also urged to consider visiting Saturday or Sunday to avoid possible crowds on Memorial Day. Families may continue the tradition of placing flowers and small American flags at their loved ones' grave sites.
Other public events typically associated with Memorial Day, including placement of flags at grave sites by volunteers,