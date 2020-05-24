200524_etc_veteranscemeterymedicallake.jpg

The Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake will be open Memorial Day weekend from 8 a.m. to sunset for public visitation. Social distancing measures will be in place.

 Photo courtesy of Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake

The Washington Department of Veterans Affairs State Veterans Cemetery at Medical Lake cannot hold traditional Memorial Day observances this year because of social gathering restrictions in place from the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order.

While the cemetery cannot host public ceremonies, WDVA  will honor veterans with the  dignity and respect they’ve earned through their service and sacrifice, according to a release.

The cemetery will display wreaths donated by community groups. Stationary flags will be flown at half-staff until noon as customary, before being raised to full staff at high noon.

The cemetery will be open Memorial Day weekend from 8 a.m. to sunset for public visitation. Cemetery visitors are asked to adhere to CDC guidelines and maintain physical distancing while visiting. Visitors are also urged to consider visiting Saturday or Sunday to avoid possible crowds on Memorial Day. Families may continue the tradition of placing flowers and small American flags at their loved ones' grave sites.

Other public events typically associated with Memorial Day, including placement of flags at grave sites by volunteers,

Annie Charnley Eveland can be reached at annieeveland@wwub.com or 526-8313.

Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,