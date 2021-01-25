Droppings and saliva on bird feeders can transmit common and usually deadly salmonellosis among the bird population, experts are saying.
Sick and dead birds have been reported at backyard feeders in King, Thurston, Kitsap, Snohomish and Skagit counties have prompted the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to recommend people temporarily discontinue feeding wild birds at least until February or take extra steps to maintain their feeders, according to a release from wdfw.wa.gov.
Chris Howard, president of Blue Mountain Audubon Society noted that incidences of dead or ill birds have also been reported in Dayton and have impacted finches, such as pine siskins and other songbirds.
The intent in removing feeders is to stop birds from flocking in large numbers where they can transmit the disease. Discontinuing backyard bird feeding will encourage birds to scatter and forage among the natural food sources they use all year.
An article in the local Audubon Society newsletter, The Magpiper, reports salmonella bacteria can be transferred from birds to humans through direct contact with infected birds or by domestic cats that catch infected birds. Be sure to wear gloves and wash hands thoroughly afterward when handling sick or dead birds.
Fish and Wildlife reported the spread of the disease this winter could be “exacerbated by what appears to be an irruption of winter-roaming finches — an anomaly where finches and other species that generally winter in the boreal forest in Canada and the far north move south and are spotted in areas in larger numbers than non-irruption years.”
Signs of the disease in birds at or near feeders: They seem tame, are easy to approach, fluff out their feathers and are very lethargic. “This kind of behavior is generally uncommon to birds,” Kristin Mansfield said in a WDFW release. “Unfortunately, at this point there is very little people can do to treat them. The best course is to leave the birds alone.”
Those wishing to keep their feeders filled are encouraged to clean them daily. First rinse the feeder well with warm soapy water, then dunk in a solution of nine parts water and one part bleach. Finish by rinsing and drying before refilling. Rake or shovel up feces and seed casings below to keep the ground clean.
People are also asked to reduce the number of feeders they offer to a quantity they can maintain with daily cleanings, use feeders that accommodate fewer birds (such as tubes rather than platforms), and spread out feeder locations. Keeping bird baths and fountains clean is also important.
Members of the public are asked to report online any dead birds they observe and avoid handling them if possible. On the drop down menu at ubne.ws/39NzSCl, report dead or sick birds as “finches.”
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is the primary state agency tasked with preserving, protecting and perpetuating fish and wildlife and ecosystems, while providing sustainable fishing and hunting opportunities.
Find out more about Blue Mountain Audubon Society at blumtn.org.