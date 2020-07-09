From the Cape Disappointment lighthouse to Mount Constitution on Orcas Island and Washington state ferry rides on Puget Sound to our own Walla Walla, Joel Connelly with the SeattlePI shared more than two dozen places to visit in Washington that are recommended as must-sees before we die. Current coronavirus safety measures recommended, of course.
Walks in area parks and tours of wineries and vineyards are in the Walla Walla area. Palouse Falls State Park features a dramatic 198-foo-high waterfall and deep canyon. (Snoqualmie Falls, west of the Cascade Mountains, is 268 feet high and can be watched from the Salish Lodge restaurant there while enjoying a meal.)
Raft in rivers around the state. Put in at Leavenworth and shoot the Wenatchee River or consider Skagit River above Marblemount and its Dolly Parton Rapids. Joel said a highlight of the spring runoff rafting season is on the Grand Ronde River — start in Oregon’s Wallowa Mountains and float into Washington to join the Snake River.
The 47-mile stretch of un-dammed Columbia River runs through the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. The Hanford Reach national monument protects Hanford’s white bluffs, major archeological sites and spawning grounds for fall chinook. “It’s hot, and not exactly wilderness with remains of Manhattan Project nuclear reactors along the river.”
The 360-degree view is breathtaking from Orcas Island’s 2,409-foot summit of Mount Constitution in Moran State Park. Drive or hike up to the lookout tower where boats look like toys from that elevation. The panoramic view includes the San Juan Islands and Canada’s Gulf Islands, 10,778-foot Mount Baker, the Olympics, North Cascades and, on a clear day, Mount Rainier could be visible, too. Crowds aren’t as great in spring and fall.
Speaking of Mount Rainier, the north side of the Tahoma site there is less crowded than Paradise, with meadow and tundra walks. Burroughs Mountain features views of Emmons Glacier and Little Tahoma.
From the north side of the mouth of the Columbia River, see the lighthouse at Cape Disappointment for great storm watching. Take a salmon fishing charter out of Ilwaco, a perfect way to experience sea legs once on land again. Or Leadbetter Point State Park at the north end of Long Beach Peninsula has miles of beaches along the Pacific Ocean.
Lewis, Clark and expedition company stopped in 1805 at the 848-foot-tall volcanic basalt plug at Beacon Rock State Park. Joel reports there is rock climbing, boating and a trail to the top with many switchbacks. The view shows how the Columbia carved out the gorge, grinding through a mountain range, and is now called the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area. Windsurfing is extremely popular and happens out of Hood River, Oregon.
A ferry ride is a lot of fun anywhere on Puget Sound, including at sunset. One such embarkation is the Washington State Ferry dock on the waterfront in downtown Seattle for the sailing west to Bainbridge with a view of the ragged Olympic Mountains. The return view is one of the Cascades and Mount Rainier.
Not even 2 years old yet, the light-filled National Nordic Museum, in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle, is described by its architect as “structured around a linear fjord.” The heritage of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden are included.
Cape Flattery and Neah Bay on the northernmost end of the Olympic Peninsula are populated with trees shaped by the wind, a pounding ocean surf, changing temperatures, miles of beach and fish-hunting bald eagles. The small Museum of the Makah Cultural and Research Center in Neah Bay exhibits artifacts recovered from an Ozette Indian village archeological site near Cape Alava.
Columbia Tower Club’s women’s restroom in Seattle yields a view of Mount Rainier that attracted former President Bill Clinton and then-Sen. Al Gore to be able to see the Liberty Ridge-Willis Wall face of the mountain — when the room was unoccupied, of course. There’s also an observatory in the club.
The colors on the Kettle River trail north of Republic in northeast Washington are notable in fall. The trail along Curlew Lake and north follows an old railroad grade along a river that comes south from and north into Canada and merges with the Columbia River. Instructions are online or in Republic.
Up around Grand Coulee one can stop at the Dry Falls overlook visitor center north of Ephrata. It shows where mass amounts of water were forced over a 3.5-mile wide, 400-foot tall precipice when the ice dam holding Lake Missoula burst about 13,000 years ago. Then see the coulee-watching area at Steamboat Rock State Park at Banks Lake. Finally, visit Grand Coulee Dam, built during the Depression through the New Deal. Songwriter Woody Guthrie wrote that the electric power generated at the dam from the Columbia turned darkness to dawn.
West from there is Maple Pass on the North Cascades Highway. Red and gold fall colors draw many to the 8-mile Maple Pass loop hike from a picnic area on the south side of Rainy Pass. Glacier Peak and nearby Black Piece are centerpiece views. The 4-mile Pacific Crest Trail to Cutthroat Pass could be an outing and the huge Liberty Bell, Early Winters Spire and Silver Star are nearby. Joel said bring water and, “if any thunderstorm is forming, be advised that it will strike Silver Star and then head your way.”
Also check out Stehekin North Cascades National Park complex, via Lady of the Lake boat ride; Yakima River Canyon Road between Ellensburg and Selah; Northwest African American Museum; Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument; The Boeing Plant in Everett; Fort Casey and Ebey’s Landing on central Whidbey Island; the Spokane River Riverside State Park with a centennial trail, museum, natural area and arboretum; Enchantment Lakes hiking destination in the Washington Cascades; Hoh Rain Forest in Olympic National Park; Lime Kiln Point State Park on San Juan Island looking out at Haro Strait, prime for watching for the endangered population of orcas; and whale watching by boat at Turn Point on Stuart Island, part of the San Juan Islands National Monument.