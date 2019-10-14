Walla Walla Sunrise Rotary Club members saw stars in their eyes at a recent meeting.
Guest speaker Nancy Riggle, executive director of Valley Residential Services, talked about the program and introduced Dancing with the W2 Stars dancers Alysha Meno, Chandler Agler, Lyndee Clark, Mary McConahay and Chris Gee, who each worked with a partner from Walla Walla during a VRS fundraiser here Saturday.
The community-based nonprofit since 1982 has offered supported living, transitional housing and family support opportunities in Walla Walla and Columbia counties.
With more than 200 employees, the vast majority of whom are full time, VRS is the 23rd largest employer in Walla Walla County. Most employees work directly with clients.
Programs include: Supported Living provides in-home support for developmentally disabled individuals; Corps of Recovery Discovery/CORD provides transitional housing for veterans; Family Support provides supervised visitation, transportation and parenting skills instruction for parents who receive services from the Washington State Department of Social & Health Services Division of Children, Youth and Families.
VRS has hosted Walla Walla’s version of Dancing with the Stars as a fundraiser since 2016. See the Oct. 10 Marquee cover feature story about the event and VRS by colleague Dian Ver Valen.
The dancers each talked a bit about their background, then Alysha asked Rotarians to stand and join the group in some basic dance steps.
Sunrise Rotary’s own past president, Pete Erb partnered with star Mary McConahay at Power House Theatre.
Sunrise Rotary meets Wednesdays at 6:45 a.m. for breakfast and community interest programs at St. Francis Community Center, 722 W. Alder St.
For more information, contact President Kerry McEwen at kerrymcewen59@gmail.com or visit wallawallasunriserotary.org/.