How many people does it take to stack a heap of picnic tables atop each other? Don’t expect the answer here. Yet.
I just love a mystery, don’t you? Usually of the fictional whodunnit nature — adventurous, well-researched yarns ala Sue Grafton, Dick Francis, Agatha Christie, Arthur Conan Doyle and Dorothy L. Sayers, among others. These authors resolve the puzzles.
But here are a pair of unsolved conundrums that occurred right here in Walla Walla, brought to light after 57 years by sleuth Joe Drazan. He comes across some of the most amazing historical images, some with a mystery attached, because of a stream of submissions to his ongoing Bygone Walla Walla blog and his own legwork.
The Union-Bulletin in March 1963 published a photo of a Walla Walla city parks employee who found “this monstrosity in Pioneer Park when he came to work on a Wednesday morning. Nine picnic tables had been neatly stacked one atop the other,” the caption at near left reported.
“It must have taken quite a bit of doing for the perpetrators to accomplish it. The pagoda-like ‘structure’ was more than twice the height of a tall man, as Walter J. Mantz of the Parks Department illustrates.”
The table stacker(s) — or copycats — struck again in October 1969, Joe noted. He had just converted a U-B negative from 1969 and said he couldn’t find that the image had been published.
The second stack is crowned with several trash barrels at the tippy top.
The logistics to building these are baffling. Those tables are heavy and cumbersome to move. They had to be collected around the park grounds and hauled to an assembly site, one would surmise. But then what feat of construction took place? And who done it?