Ach, and dinna ye ken that St. Patrick's Day is near to rounding the corner?
That means the fourth annual St. Paddy’s Day Dash is coming. Time to ready those walking or running shoes and accents of green.
This year's dash will be a virtual one of 1K, 5K and 10K. Registrants can participate in their own time now through April 30, cover their planned distance and receive a T-shirt.
Registration is open through March 17. Prices are $15 for the 1K run for children 10 and under, and $25 for the 5K or 10K run.
Participants may complete the originally planned in-person course if they choose, maps are supplied at registration. Runs may be tracked through any phone app or at mapmyrun.com.
Once complete, submit the information to the Walla Walla Parks & Rec Department to have results posted online. Registration includes a shirt and more information about the race is at ubne.ws/3kHUjpj. For questions, please call 509-527-4527 or email recreation@wallawallawa.us.