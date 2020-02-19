St. Paddy’s Day Dash adds kids' Leprechaun Lap

With St. Patrick’s Day approaching, wearin’ o’ the green becomes a thing, what with the Emerald Isle, Leprechauns, four-leaf clovers and beer and getting warmed up for the city of Walla Walla Parks & Recreation St. Paddy’s Day Dash is encouraged.
There’s just under a month to prep for the third annual Dash, which will take place March 15 in Fort Walla Walla Park off Myra Road.
Racers are invited to dress up, come ready to run and have fun.
The new 1K Leprechaun Lap, which starts at 9:30 a.m., has been added for children ages 10 and younger.
Registration is open until race day. Early bird registration through Feb. 27 is $12 for the 1K, or $22 for the 5K and 10K distances.
Early bird registration includes a T-shirt that will be available for pickup on race day.
Registrations after Feb. 27 will not guarantee a shirt on race day.
Racers can pick up their information packets and check in between 9-9:50 a.m. March 15 at Fort Walla Walla Park, 1199 S.E. Myra Road.
The 10K will start at 10 a.m. and the 5K at 10:05 a.m. Information about the race and registration is available online at wwpr.us through the Parks & Rec website.
For more information, call 527-4527 or email recreation@wallawallawa.us.
Guns and Hoses benefit April 25
The Milton-Freewater Rural Fire and Police departments will join again to put on a Guns and Hoses Summer Camp fundraiser for the Stateline Church children’s summer program.
There will be a silent auction, more than 25 vendors and raffle tickets to raise money for Milton-Freewater kids to have a safe, fun place to spend their summer break.
The event, which is free to enter, is slated for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 25 at the church, 85440 Highway 11, Milton Freewater.
For more details, contact Elizabeth Lawrence at 509-386-6222 or Gunsandhosesmf@yahoo.com.
Sister city group to meet
Members of Walla Walla Tamba-Sasayama Sister City Affiliation will hold a host family orientation meeting from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday in Olin Hall, Room 129, on the Whitman College campus.
Our affiliation with the city in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan, was formally established on Aug 23, 1972. The city became Tamba-Sasayama in May 2018 to reflect the historical Tanba Province, which influences local branding and politics.
Those interested in or planning to host visitors from Japan are asked to attend.
Those unable to attend are asked to email the WWTSSCA Chairman Dustin Palmer at wwsistercity@gmail.com.
There will be a review of the host family profile documentation, what to expect from students and what is expected from host families as well as a question and answer opportunity.
A general business meeting for the Sister City Committee and all interested parties will follow from 3:45-4:30 p.m. See ubne.ws/2HzCVk2 for other details.
Walla Walla residents also established a sister city relationship with Cannara, Italy, on Dec. 8, 2017.