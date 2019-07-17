Two students in the Union-Bulletin circulation area made the 2019 spring quarter honor roll at Spokane Falls Community College.
Leslae Brewer of Milton-Freewater and Jennifer Reich of Walla Walla are among the 1,639 students on the honor roll for the quarter that ended in June.
Students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or above to be listed. SFCC is one of two community colleges within the Community Colleges of Spokane district and serves about 8,400 students. It offers programs in theater, music and fine arts and STEM programs. About 60 percent of its graduates transfer to four-year colleges and universities. Other students pursue career or technical degrees or certificates.
SFCC has campuses in west Spokane, Fairchild Air Force Base and Pullman.