Walla Walla students Joshua Carlile and Hannah Gilmore are on the fall quarter honor roll, which ended in December, at Spokane Falls Community College.
Altogether, there are 1,728 students listed. Students must have a grade point average of 3.0 or above to be listed on the honor roll.
SFCC is one of two community colleges within the Community Colleges of Spokane district and serves about 7,600 students. It offers theater, music and fine arts and STEM programs. About 60 percent of its graduates transfer to four-year colleges and universities. Other students pursue career or technical degrees or certificates. SFCC has campuses in west Spokane, Fairchild Air Force Base and Pullman.