For National POW/MIA Recognition Day Wednesday, the American Red Cross and Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center will host a guest speaker to mark the occasion from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in Theater Building 78, at 77 Wainwright Drive. Free lunch will be served.
Robert “Bob” Brudno is coming from Washington, D.C., to speak.
Bob’s brother, U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Alan Brudno, then age 25, from 1965 endured 71/2 years of brutal imprisonment as a prisoner of war at the infamous Hanoi Hilton.
Alan, a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology looking at possible entry into the space program before his plane was shot down on its 35th mission in two months, took his life four months after returning home from North Vietnam.
“He was the first of the 566 returned Vietnam POWs to die. It was national news,” reported The Washington Post.
In May 2004, Alan’s was the first name of the first veteran who committed suicide after returning home to have his name engraved on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall on the Washington, D.C., Mall.
Bob and others worked hard to see this happen. It took an exacting process and extensive research for officials to determined Alan’s psychological wounds were a direct result of his being in the camps, which qualified his name for inclusion on the Wall.
“Bob suffered secondhand wounds: the cumulative weight of daily uncertainty, thinking about the coercion and torture, the rancor of wartime politics. When Alan died, guilt and anger and helplessness built up,” The Washington Post reported.
Bob has been on the board of directors of the National League of Families of POWs and MIAs.