Who could pass up kissing sweet miniature-donkey Molly for just $1? The opportunity will present itself during nonprofit Blue Mountain Therapeutic Riding’s fall spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Rancho Villa Estates, 1250 Dalles Military road. Molly will be stationed in a kissing booth outside.
The dinner will also feature a vegetarian spaghetti option, salad and garlic bread, said Mary Murphy, BMTR executive director and cofounder. The $10 for adults and $5 for kids suggested donation tickets are available at the door or at ubne.ws/2osriVR.
In addition there will be raffles and dessert for $1. A giving tree will have such options as $10 buys a bale of hay, $20 allows a participant to ride or $120 pays for a session. Proceeds support children and adults with disabilities, veterans and horses in the program.
Blue Mountain Therapeutic Riding offers equine assisted activities and therapy to children and adults with physical, emotional and mental challenges.
In the typically adaptive riding program Molly, the 20-year-old equine-assisted learning donkey, works with those who cannot ride. She’s owned by Barbara Justice, the program’s volunteer coordinator and board member, and her husband Bob Bradley.
Participants could learn leadership with Molly where they must have a plan, look where they’re going and Molly will follow. She’s fun, too. One youngster loves to play doctor with Molly so ace bandages are wrapped around her legs or ears, which helps with motor skills. If Molly is “sick” or “injured” they help her feel better, which teaches empathy, Mary said.
Find out more at ubne.ws/2nG97vR, 509-540-6244 or mary@bluemountaintherapeuticriding.org.
