Eileen Curtis knows the value of volunteering after retirement.
Nearly 100 volunteers each donate at least three hours each week to SonBridge Community Center, 1200 SE 12th Ave., College Place. Many from the large army of helpers consistently give far beyond that to the nonprofit that’s served the Walla Walla Valley since 2005, according to a release.
Among them, Eileen donated her time and effort until sidelined by health concerns.
“I remember walking through the building for the first time. They were still laying down the carpet — I remember seeing it all rolled up,” she said. She didn’t know a soul on her first day, but left having made a legion of friends 15 years later.
“SonBridge is the best place to start if you’re looking to volunteer,” she said. A member of College Place Village Seventh-day Adventist Church, Eileen has a history of service to others.
Before retiring to Walla Walla, Eileen and late husband Vic served at Milo Adventist Academy in central Oregon, Columbia Adventist Academy in Battle Ground, Washington, and Sunset Lake Summer Camp in the foothills of Mount Rainier.
A major focus for volunteers is to maintain the SonBridge Thrift & Gift Store. Eileen was a fixture in the pricing department where volunteers look for appropriate price points for donated items.
Fellow pricing volunteers Maxine Hargreaves, Linda Hintz and Lynn Cummins speak highly of her.
“She’s one of the nicest people you will ever meet,” Maxine said.
Studies show volunteering provides mental and physical benefits for retired individuals. A study published in the Gerontologist reports older volunteers gain personal satisfaction, develop better self-esteem and have more meaningful engagement with the community around them.
Researchers concluded volunteering should be promoted among ethnic minorities, senior citizens and single individuals to promote a physically and mentally healthy lifestyle, reported a study in the BMC Public Health Journal.
For more details about volunteering, see sonbridge.org.