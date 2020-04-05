Social efforts get creative during urged distancing

It's easy to get a tad stir crazy, what with respecting the request to stay at home and keep our communities healthy and coronavirus free. The buzz is we're not stuck at home — we're safe at home.
However, people are finding ways to be social — from a distance.
In a Silver Spring, Md., neighborhood, denizens emerge at 5:30 p.m. for some dancing and socializing — from at least six feet apart. Children do spins with parents, couples execute a few swing dance steps and talking and waving intermingle with smiles. The neighbors have survived snow storms together, but this is their first pandemic, they said.
One recent evening a neighborhood in California erupted in cheers, shouts and applause, causing one person to ask on social media just what the ruckus was.
"People are howling outside. I guess it's a thing at 8 p.m.," she posted. As reported on the Today show, the social movement appears to be called #Solidarityat8 wherein Americans are asked to make some noise for health care workers. "As the coronavirus spreads, doctors and nurses continue to work. To thank them, a viral trend urges Americans to show support by making noise each night," Today reported.
In Italy, neighbors in cities around the country open their balcony doors and sing arias from operas, or listen as someone plays an instrument. The human spirit is alive despite the enforced separateness.
On March 29 actor John Krasinski introduced his "Some Good News with John Krasinski" show on Facebook (search for his name). Seated before a hand-drawn and colored "SGN" sign his daughters made, he shared video clips of positive things going on around the world. He's funny, upbeat and did I say funny? He also had former fellow "Office" co-star Steve Carell on from his home to reminisce about their popular TV show.
A radio broadcaster even Friday morning said there are ways to connect. He hadn't hear of Zoom until just recently. That platform allows people to hold meetings without leaving home. Perfect for the times in which we're living.
Happy connections!