This isn’t Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Steve Duehn’s first no-shave rodeo.
He and other personnel from local law enforcement agencies have participated in a number of the nonprofit, national online No Shave November fundraisers to support cancer prevention, research and education.
This time, however, the effort is personal. While Steve is recovering from his own battle with the illness, he is helping others struggling with cancer.
The nationwide No Shave November has raised more than $10 million to combat cancer. The WWCSO has raised $870 of its $1,000 goal according to their team’s website, ubne.ws/35lxQsk.
Steve “doesn’t want to bring attention to himself, but he felt that by sharing the story that might help us further the mission of our participation in No Shave November,” Chief Criminal Deputy Richard Schram told KVEW.
“Even though my beard and the hair on my head has not fully grown back yet, due to chemo, this is a worthy cause,” Steve said in a statement on Facebook. “I will grow what I can and hopefully not scare too many people. The mask I wear to protect me from COVID-19 should hide most of my face anyway.”
Steve cited support from family, co-workers, friends, Sheriff Mark Crider and the Walla Walla County commissioners as being a large part of his recovery process. “All the thoughts and prayers I received helped so much! I have been fortunate to receive this support.”
“I think of the people that might not have that amount of support or the financial means that I have been blessed with. It is devastating and life-changing news when you get the diagnosis you have cancer. But you get back up and start to fight back! So, I hope just sharing a little of my story will encourage others to participate in this fundraiser and be able to help others fighting their own cancer battle.”